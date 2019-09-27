On the Road with former ‘Iolani quarterback Brian Ah Yat

If there’s one thing that former ‘Iolani quarterback Brian Ah Yat has learned from the sport of football, it’s that you never actually stop learning.

“The first thing that comes to mind is patience. Having patience with these young men. Sometimes coaches take winning, competition so seriously, these kids tend to shrug it off a little better than we do. At the same time, it’s just a game,” he said.

The former Montana signal-caller traded his helmet for a clipboard and currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Damien Monarchs.

During his playing days, Ah Yat was also a member of the Hawaii Hammerheads and Chicago Rush. And while he won’t allow credit himself, he is regarded as one of the original members of Hawaii’s “QB Hui” that we’ve seen spread across the landscape of college football in recent memory.

“There were a lot of guys before me … down the line we all helped each other out,” Ah Yat said. “And all the quarterbacks we have now, is amazing.”

Damien takes on Kailua this Friday at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. HST.