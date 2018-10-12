On the Road with Damien head coach Eddie Klaneski

The Monarchs have had a tough season.

Damien head coach Eddie Klaneski says, “We’re a really young group. We’re really proud of how we continue to fight each week. We’re just happy we have one more opportunity this weekend against Castle. We’re practicing really hard this week to send our seniors out on a winning note, and also just kind of set the tone for the season for next year.”

Twenty-seven players will return next season, and “we’re just really excited about what the future holds.”

A purple line on campus holds deep meaning for players. Klaneski remembers it as a student 25 years ago, and keeps the tradition going to this day.

“For us, it symbolizes the beginning and the end of practices, and once we get to the purple line, you kind of forget about everything that happens with you outside of football,” Klaneski explains. “When you get here, you get on the football field, you practice, give it all you got. Then you break the line again, you go home, and you deal with the things that you’ve got to deal with.”