On the Road with 2018 Cover2 Coach of the Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Lahainaluna head coach Garret Tihada receives the 2018 Cover2 Award for Coach of the Year!

"It's very humbling. I'm very honored, both Coach (Bobby) Watson and I are very honored to receive this award, knowing that there's so much great coaches in this state," Tihada said. "We're just fortunate that we're in this position again. Our kids worked really, really hard during the offseason, and some of them for the last six years they've been in this program, for the big boys, and this is just a product of all of their hard work during the offseason when nobody else is watching. We're just really, really fortunate to be here. Everybody has a part in these kids' lives, and everybody in our community deserves thanks for what these kids did in the classroom this year."

When he's not coaching Tihada serves the community as a Maui Police Department officer.

"I'm just fortunate that we have a great administration that encourages our officers to get out in the community and serve their community, and if we didn't have that type of administration, it would be really, really hard, because we do have a bunch of coaches on the police force that are high school coaches and youth coaches for a lot of different sports, and we're just really fortunate that we're allowed to do that," he said.