On the Road: Punahou receivers coach Robby Toma

Punahou alumnus Robby Toma admits it’s weird to be back on campus as receivers coach.

“It’s very humbling. I had a lot of people helping me out when I was growing up here at Punahou,” he said. “You learn a lot of life lessons as a football player. I’m just kind of being a crutch for the boys. It’s something I take pride in, letting them know hey, it’s alright to make a mistake. Just learn from it, get up, and get back at it.”

It’s a lesson Toma learned first-hand as a wide receiver at Punahou, then at Notre Dame.

“It was a struggle to get playing time, but through faith and through hard work, I was just able to conquer. People didn’t think I was going to do much, but I was able to perform on the field,” he said.

Toma’s NFL dreams ended when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals during 2013 training camp, but he still considers it an amazing opportunity.

“The game of football teaches kids and people so many lessons, and it’s something I’m always going to hold dear to my heart and I’m going to try to carry on to the next generation,” he said.