On the Road: Kalaheo defensive coordinator Blaze Soares

HONOLULU (KHON2) - After being out of the game for about a decade, former University of Hawaii standout Blaze Soares returns to football as Kalaheo's new defensive coordinator.

What led him to the decision?

"I actually wanted to give back to these kids in the community," Soares said. "I have a lot of knowledge. I played at the University of Hawaii, and I just felt like it was my duty to give back to these kids and teach them, so it feels good that what I'm teaching them might help them get to the next level.

"(The kids have) been responding very well. Took a little bit time to get them programmed and into the scheme we teach, but they're kids. They're learning, and they're doing great," he added.

Will he groom his son to be the next Blaze Soares?

"I want him to be better than me. That's the goal as a father, as we all should know," he replied. "I think he's going to be a well-known house name in Hawaii soon."

Soares and the Kalaheo Mustangs take on Pearl City Friday at 6 p.m. at Kailua.