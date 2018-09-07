On the Road: Farrington’s new head coach Daniel Sanchez

Farrington High School has a new head coach this season.

Daniel Sanchez took over for longtime coach Randall Okimoto.

“I was excited and nervous at the same time. I know there was a lot of expectations, and I just wanted to do good for the school and the community,” he said. “Playing for Coach (Skippa) Diaz, and playing with Randall and coaching with Randall, and just carrying on the rich, strong tradition at Farrington is just humbling. It’s very humbling to me.”

Moving forward, Sanchez says “the expectation is building character with our kids, building young men that are doing the right thing on and off the field. That’s not necessarily going to college to play football, but attending college and coming back with that degree after four years.”

Farrington will play Carson High School of Carson, Calif. this Saturday as part of the Polynesian Football Classic.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m. HST in Henderson, Nev.