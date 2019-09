This week, John Veneri visits with Punahou School receivers coach Leonard Lau.

Lau is a Saint Louis graduate who recognizes the somewhat awkward situation he faces coaching for the rival school.

Lau’s group of Ethan Takeyama, Judd Cockett, Eamon Brady and Ke‘ala Martinson put up big numbers and the coach says their work ethic makes them special.

Lau says this weekend’s matchup against Kamehameha-Kapalama will be a tough one.