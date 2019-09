This week, Johnny visits with NBC Radio’s David Kawika Hallums.

The broadcaster is also a former player and coach and serves with Honolulu’s finest at his day job.

Hallums can be heard on AM 1500 calling the ILH Division I tournament Friday night.

He says ‘Iolani will play tough, but their smaller-sized players may run into trouble down the stretch against Saint Louis.

In the other game, Hallums says Punahou’s experienced receiving corps could mean the difference against Kamehameha.