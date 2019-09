This week, Johnny heads over to the Salt Lake area to meet up with former UH slot back Nate Ilaoa.

The guys note that while both having played the position in college, the game has changed and Ilaoa says he’d probably be playing center now.

Ilaoa says he and head coach Savaii Eselu come up with the week’s game plan together.

Johnny and Nate also look into how concepts in the video game “Madden” translate into real world coaching.