This week, John Veneri travels to Windward Oahu to visit Kalaheo head coach Darrell Poole.

Veneri notes that most of Poole’s family is in Waianae, with a grandson playing for Saint Francis.

Poole says he settled in Kailua after serving in the Marine Corps and Kalaheo became the school for his children. He says he loves helping the kids learn football and life lessons.

This week’s homecoming matchup against Kalani is set to be a special one.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kailua.