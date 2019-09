This week, John Veneri visits Kahuku defensive backs coach Keala Santiago Sr.

Coach Santiago has had several of his players play at the Division I college level, and some go on to the NFL.

Santiago says he’s blessed with quality athletes who are willing to learn. They include Aaron Francisco, Al Afalava, Leonard Peters, and his son, Keala Santiago, who now plays at the University of Hawaii.

Kahuku faces Kapolei Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.