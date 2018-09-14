NOHbody Better

Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Taamu vs. Tagovailoa quarterback challenge

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 09:33 PM HST

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 09:33 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A reunion of Hawaii quarterbacks will take place Saturday in the SEC as top-ranked Alabama led by Tua Tagovailoa will travel to Ole Miss to face Jordan Taamu's Rebels.

The game begins at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Kamehameha offensive tackle Lokahi Pauole is the latest invitee to the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

Kahuku senior linebacker Miki Ah You is one of the best student-athletes in the state. A torn ACL cut his prep-career short. He had surgery today, and we wish him the absolute best in his recovery.

Number 10 plans to attend the University of Washington next year.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will headline the first-ever Bellator Hawaii card on Dec. 15 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. Be on your best behavior - she and her championship belt will be at the Punahou vs. Saint Louis game on Saturday.

