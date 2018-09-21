Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Moanalua's Henderson ties state record with kickoff return

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Punahou's Marist Liufau is the latest player to receive an invitation to the 2019 Polynesian Bowl. Congratulations!

Kaiser's new head coach Tim Seaman is entering a tough situation and doing a great job.

Moanalua's Trequan Henderson's 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Leilehua tied a state record. The team's victory led to its highest ranking ever in our Cover2 and GEICO State Rankings.

The 8-and-under Bows Green flag football team won a national title last year in Texas. Mahalo to them for sending Rob his own jersey with Cover2 on the back.

Shout-out to Warrior John Ursua for supporting the junior Bows!