NOHbody Better

Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Moanalua's Henderson ties state record with kickoff return

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 09:00 PM HST

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 09:00 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Punahou's Marist Liufau is the latest player to receive an invitation to the 2019 Polynesian Bowl. Congratulations!

Kaiser's new head coach Tim Seaman is entering a tough situation and doing a great job.

Moanalua's Trequan Henderson's 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Leilehua tied a state record. The team's victory led to its highest ranking ever in our Cover2 and GEICO State Rankings.

The 8-and-under Bows Green flag football team won a national title last year in Texas. Mahalo to them for sending Rob his own jersey with Cover2 on the back.

Shout-out to Warrior John Ursua for supporting the junior Bows!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News