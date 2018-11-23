NOHbody Better

Cover2 MVPs of the Week: Giving thanks

By:

Posted: Nov 22, 2018 10:00 PM HST

Updated: Nov 22, 2018 10:00 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Our Cover2 team is giving thanks on this special holiday season finale.

Billy Hull is thankful for his two biggest fans: Mom and Dad!

Cover2 director Kim Lee does it all, putting in long hours to ensure the show is a success.

Photographer Reid Shimizu is a Cover2 original who has been with the show since its infancy.

Mahalo to our sponsors for hooking us up with stylish Cover2 T-shirts.

We'll be handing them out at Aloha Stadium Saturday as a mahalo to our viewers for all the support!

