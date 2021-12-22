Kapa’a, Kamehameha-Maui to meet in HHSAA Division II football title game

Kapa’a and Kamehameha-Maui will meet in next week’s HHSAA Division II title game.

Both teams — each named the Warriors — earned spots in the championship game with wins in the semifinals at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the first semifinal, Kapa’a routed Hawaii Prepatory Academy 51-0 behind a dominating effort on both sides of the ball, as reflected by the final score.

In the second semifinal, Kamehameha-Maui handed Kaiser its first loss of the season with a 48-24 drubbing. Makana Kamaka-Brayce completed 20 of his 29 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

Kapa’a and Kamehameha-Maui will meet in the D-II title game, again at Farrington, on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.