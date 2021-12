Kahuku topped the Cover2 rankings for the sixth consecutive week after a 33-10 win over Waianae in the OIA Open semifinals on Saturday, which is voted on by a panel of 12 voters covering all football-playing islands in Hawaii.

Also in the poll, Kapa’a jumped from 11 to 10 despite being idle. The Warriors, who are 5-0, close out regular season play against Kauai this weekend.

The rest of the poll is below: