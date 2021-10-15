Kamehameha rallies past Saint Louis once again to earn ILH Open top seed

The Kamehameha football team rallied to defeat Saint Louis 34-31 at Aloha Stadium on Friday night to stun the Crusaders once again and earn the top seed in the ILH tournament.

The Warriors improve to 3-1, while Saint Louis drops to 2-3.

Saint Louis was up 31-20 at halftime but the Warriors used 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Noah Bartley carried the ball 28 times for 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors to victory.

Kamehameha has earned the top seed in the ILH Open division tournament and earns a bye and a spot in the Oct. 29 championship game. Saint Louis, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 3 Punahou on Oct. 22 in the ILH Open semifinal.

Also in ILH play, Saint Louis II improved to 3-1 with a 48-22 win over Pac-Five (1-5) on Friday evening at Aloha Stadium.