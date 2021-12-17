Kaiser wins OIA Division II football championship

Kaiser is the OIA Division II champion after a home victory over Radford on Friday night.

Kaiser improves to 9-0 overall, while Radford drops to 6-3.

Despite trailing 17-14 at halftime, Kaiser erupted in the second half and scored 38 unanswered points in the second half to turn the game into a rout.



With the win, the Cougars will be the OIA’s lone representative in the HHSAA Division II tournament, which runs from Dec. 22-30 at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Kaiser will open against Kamehameha-Maui on Wednesday to open the state tournament, while Kapa’a will play against Hawaii Prep Academy in the other semifinal.