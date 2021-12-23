Kahuku wins 2021 HHSAA Open Division championship

There’s a new prep football king in town.

On Thursday night, the Kahuku football team dethroned Saint Louis and put an end to the Crusaders’ streak of four straight state championships with a 49-14 victory at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium on Thursday night.

The Red Raiders are the new HHSAA Open Division champions with the win. Since the inception of the HHSAA Open Division in 2016, the Crusaders have been the only victors. That changed on Thursday after a dominating performance on both sides of the ball for the Red Raiders.

Kahuku finishes its 2021 season at 10-0, while Saint Louis concludes its campaign at 6-4.

