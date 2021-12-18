Kahuku, Saint Louis to meet in HHSAA Open Division finals

After each earned semifinal victories on Saturday, two of Hawaii’s top prep football teams will meet in the HHSAA Open Division title game on Thursday, Dec. 23 when Kahuku and Saint Louis battle for state supremacy.

Both the Red Raiders and Crusaders were victorious in their respective semifinal matchups at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium. Farrington will also be the site of the HHSAA state championship doubleheader in five days.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the first open division semifinal, Kahuku shut out Campbell 21-0 to earn its second consecutive title game appearance. Quarterback Jason Mariteragi was an efficient 12-for-15 for 115 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Defensively, the Red Raiders were stingy and did not allow a single point. Kruze Keanu had a team-high six tackles, including two sacks.

In the second semifinal, the Crusaders topped Mililani 27-25 in a thriller behind a 38-yard field goal by Lason Napuunoa with 5:47 remaining.



Before Napuunoa’s clutch field goal, the Trojans took a 25-24 lead on a two-point conversion play with 6:57 remaining.

MILLI SPECIAL on the two point conversion. Trojans lead 25-24 with 6:57 left. pic.twitter.com/FHNZ2T71bz — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) December 19, 2021

Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco completed 14 of his 22 passes for 179 yards. He also ran 16 times for a total of 62 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and Crusaders is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, which is set to begin following the HHSAA Division I championship game between ‘Iolani and Lahainaluna.