Kahuku new unanimous No. 1 in latest Cover2 rankings

There’s a new No. 1 team in the latest Cover2 rankings.

Kahuku, which has started its 2021 campaign at 3-0, has throttled every team its faced thus far, outscoring opponents 171-13.

The Red Raiders earned all 12 first-place votes from media represented by all football-playing islands.

The full results of the poll can be seen below.

Kahuku will play at Waianae on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

It is the first time Kahuku has been ranked No. 1 since the week of the 2016 HHSAA Division I championship game.

