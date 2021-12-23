‘Iolani leaves no doubt, wins HHSAA Division I title 38-0 over Lahainaluna

‘Iolani won the 2021 HHSAA Division I championship with a 38-0 drubbing over Lahainaluna on Thursday afternoon at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Both teams have multiple HHSAA Division II titles, but both entered Thursday’s game without an HHSAA Division I title.

On Thursday, it was the Raiders who’d earn the history-making win behind a suffocating defense that only allowed 132 yards.

‘Iolani quarterback Kualau Manuel completed 13 of his 16 passes for 174 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Defensively, Bronson Morioka had a game-high eight tackles and one forced fumble for ‘Iolani.

‘Iolani finishes its 2021 campaign at 11-0, while the Lunas drop to 7-1.