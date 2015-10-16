Game Previews and Analysis Week 7: Part 1

Cover2 looks ahead to the OIA quarter-final playoff games.

(9) Kapolei vs. (2) Kahuku

Red Raiders have posted four shutouts this season.

Hurricanes freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovaiola has thrown for 21 touchdowns.

(10) Moanalua vs. (4) Mililani

Trojans boast a high-powered offense and are counting on junior backup quarterback Kaysen Higa to continue stepping up in a big way.

Na Menehune are looking for a payback upset after losing to Mililani at the beginning of the month.

(8) Kailua vs. (7) Waianae

Seariders lead the OIA in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Surfriders quarterback Noah Auld has 27 touchdown passes, which also leads the OIA.