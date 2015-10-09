Game Previews and Analysis Week 6: Part 2

Cover2 looks ahead to some key matchups across the neighbor islands.

Lahainaluna vs. (10) Maui

The Sabers have only allowed one touchdown during their current five-game winning streak.

The Lunas are looking to avoid a sweep for the first time in over a decade.

Waiakea vs. Kealakehe

The Waveriders need to beware of Warriors’ two-way man Ethan McBraun-Keiki on both sides of the ball to lock up a third straight win.

Hawaii Prep vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii

This matchup could also be a preview of the semi-final round of the BIIF Division II playoffs.