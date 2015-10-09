Game Previews and Analysis Week 6: Part 1

Cover2 looks ahead to some key matchups across Oahu.

Campbell vs. Kaiser

Winner goes on to play Farrington

Cougars features a strong running attack while the Sabers’ passing defense is nothing to mess with.

Waipahu vs. (8) Kailua

Winner gets Waianae

Surfrider senior quarterback Noah Auld has 1,666 yards passing with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions

Castle vs. (9) Kapolei

Winner meets Kahuku in the second round.

The lower-seeded Knights are lead by senior quarterback Willie Ewaliko while the Hurricanes feature freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.