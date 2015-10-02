Game Previews and Analysis Week 5: Part 2

Hot Ticket

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Cover2 looks ahead to some other key matchups across the state.

Lahainaluna vs. Baldwin

The Bears feature a pair of brothers who have a special on-field connection that comes through in big ways.

Kealakehe vs. Hilo

Winner earns top spot in the Big Island Interscholastic Federation.

The defending champion Vikings have played the season without their head coach.

Campbell vs. Aiea

Sabers clinch the final playoff spot in the OIA blue with a win against Farrington.

A loss with a Na Alii win against Kapolei sends Aiea to the post-season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
GAME PREVIEWS
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR