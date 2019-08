Cover2 looks ahead to some key matchups across the state for this week:

Baldwin vs. King Kekaulike

Matchup features players on both teams who could earn Cover2 awards at the end of the season.

(5-II) Konawaena vs. (10) Kealakehe

Matchup of Division 1 & Division 2 leaders on Hawaii island

Waipahu vs. (7) Waianae

Leeward coast matchup with the Seariders coming off a 90-0 win.