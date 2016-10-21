Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Pearl City vs. (5*) Waipahu

The winner of this Division II OIA semi-final matchup also gets a Division II state tournament berth.

The Marauders have the best record in league but their only loss this season came at the hands of the Chargers.

This clash gets started at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Aiea.

(T6) Baldwin vs. Maui

The Bears can clinch the MIL Division I title with a win in this game.

The Sabers could play spoiler here and it may come down to a running back who comes from an athletic family.

Game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. (1*) Konawaena

This game takes the BIIF Division II crown.

The Wildcats are looking for their second league title and are paced by junior quarterback Austin Ewing and his 21 touchdowns in the last five weeks.

This showdown kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday.