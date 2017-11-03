Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Iolani vs. Lahainaluna

Eight-time Division-II kings will look to reclaim the kingdom on Friday as Iolani faces off with the defending-champions of Lahainaluna on the Valley Isle.

After two years in Division I including a runner-up finish a season ago, the Raiders are once again playing the role of underdog.

According to long-time head coach Wendell Look, his team wouldn’t want it any other way.

Kick-off is Friday at 6 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Waipahu vs. Konawaena

Closing out the Division II semifinal, the only remaining unbeaten in the division, OIA champion Waipahu, will take the flight to Hawaii island to face the BIIF champions of Konawaena.

It’s not often that a 10-0 team, having outscored opponents by an average of 31 points, enters the tournament humbled, but that’s certainly the case for the Marauders, who survived a 23-22 league title game last Thursday against Pearl City.

Kick-off is Friday at 7 p.m. at Yates Field.