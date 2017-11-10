Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Breaking News
The Division I and Division II state championship showdowns could be called for delay of game this weekend.

Both title tilts will be held next weekend as part of a championship triple-header.

Konawaena vs. Lahainaluna

In game one, the Division II crown will be defended by Lahainaluna.

The Maui champions will face off against Konawaena of the BIIF.

With Austin Ewing at quarterback, the Wildcats won the program’s first-ever tournament game last Friday with six total touchdowns against Waipahu.

Kickoff is 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Aloha Stadium.

Damien vs. Hilo

Over in the Division I championship game next weekend, history is guaranteed to be made when five-time reigning Hawaii island champions of Hilo will square off with three-time kings of the ILH, Damien.

The Monarchs have been battle-tested in a big way, surviving a four-game series with Saint Francis before ending Kauai’s season a week ago on the Garden Isle.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Nov. 18 at Aloha Stadium.

