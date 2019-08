Maui vs. Baldwin

This Division I matchup features two talented teams. Rob Collias of Maui News says the contest will come down to the teams’ leaders: Bears quarterback Chayse Akaka and Sabers linebacker Feleti Afemui.

(1*) Kapaa vs. Waimea

The reigning KIF champion Warriors are undefeated and have only allowed six points in their first three games — against Maui, a Division I team. The Menehune are looking to spoil that record behind running back Cody Taniguchi.