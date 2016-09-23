Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

(5*) Lahainaluna vs. Maui

This MIL showdown goes down at War Memorial stadium in Wailuku.

Kicking for the Sabers is the number-six ranked scorer on the island, Kalia Kapisi.

Rob Collias of Maui News says Kapisi could be a key to Maui’s success in the second half of the season.

Radford vs. Aiea

Rams are looking to right this season’s ship and tally their first win of the season.

Na Ali‘i feature a dangerous passing attack with junior split-end Kame Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo.

Hilo vs. Honoka‘a

The three-time Division I BIIF champion Vikings are looking to extend their current winning streak to four games Friday night.

They’re led by senior quarterback Ka‘ale Taigonco who’s thrown for six touchdowns in the last two weeks without giving up a turnover.

The Dragons are looking to stop Hilo in their tracks while also cracking the .500 mark for the first time since 2011.