Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Hot Ticket

Damien vs. (1) Kapa‘a

This could be the biggest game ever on the Garden Isle.

The Warriors are looking to improve on last year’s runner-up status.

The Monarchs might be playing at the best level they’ve been all season.

The winner gets a title game berth.

This clash gets started at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Vidinha Stadium.

Lahainaluna vs. (2) Konawaena

The Lunas’ solid running attack racked up more than 300 yards last week. Now they’re aiming for Maui’s first-ever state title game berth.

The Wildcats counter with an offense that produces more than 300 yards per game.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Julian Yates Field.

