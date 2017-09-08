Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Hot Ticket

Waialua vs. (4*) Waipahu

The Marauders are hosting for the first time this year and welcome the defending OIA Division II champions to their home.

They get amped up at each practice with a title belt competition. Coach Bryson Carvalho says it’s a great motivator.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Waipahu.

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Baldwin

This matchup features two of the best quarterbacks on Maui.

ESPN 900 and Spectrum OC16’s Jordan Helle says Warriors’ Kainoa Sanchez is not easily rattled by big situations.

The game goes down at 7 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium.

