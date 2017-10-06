Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Waialua vs. Roosevelt

In the OIA’s Division II, despite being idle a week ago, Roosevelt clinched a league playoff spot with Kalaheo and McKinley losses.

The red-and-gold are postseason-bound for the first time in 10 years.

Quarterback Shastyn Kekahuna says his squad is motivated to take Makiki to new heights.

Kick-off is Friday at 7 p.m. at Waialua.

Baldwin vs. (1) Lahainaluna

Over on the Valley Isle, with 14 straight wins against the MIL D-II competition, reigning D-II kings of Lahainaluna will look to complete the sweep with Division I Baldwin.

Just a season after going 0-2 against the Bears, the Lunas have been a machine in 2017.

Kick-off is Friday at 7 p.m. at Sue D. Cooley Stadium.

