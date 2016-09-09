Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

(3*) Waipahu vs. (4*) Pearl City

This OIA Division II matchup features two ranked opponents.

The Marauders have three wins in a season for the first time since 2011.

First place in the conference race is on the line.

(5*) Damien vs. Pac Five

This ILH Division II showdown is also for the early-season lead in the conference.

Monarchs junior defensive back T.J. White is looking to add to his collection of interceptions.

He’ll have to do that against the Wolfpack’s prolific passing attack led by senior quarterback Ryan Johnson.

