Lahainaluna vs. Kamehameha-Maui

This battle is for the MIL division 2 first-round title.

Lunas are the reigning champions, but the Warriors feature a quarterback on the rise in junior Kainoa Sanchez.

(1) Kapaa vs. Kauai

The Warriors are looking to extend their 14-game KIF winning streak.

However, the Red Raiders were the last team to beat them.

That was in 2013.