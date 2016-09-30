Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Hot Ticket

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Waimea vs. Kauai

This KIF matchup is mostly for pride.

Waimea still has a shot at taking the league title, but cannot falter here.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Waiakea vs. Hilo

Vikings are three-time reigning league champions and are looking to stay that way.

However, they’re going to battle with freshman quarterback Cyan Miyasato who’s in for the injured Kaale Tiaganco.

Warriors are expected to be a tough matchup.

The scheduled kickoff for this game is 7:30 p.m. Friday

Kaiser vs. (1) Kahuku

The top-ranked Red Raiders are riding a 19-game winning streak in the OIA.

Cougars are the last team to give Kahuku a tally in the loss column.

The teams are scheduled to square off 7:30 p.m. Friday.

