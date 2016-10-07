Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Kamehameha Hawaii vs. (2*) Konawaena

First place in the BIIF Division II standings is up for grabs.

Defending champion Wildcats are looking to stay on top.

The Warrior defense, led by senior linebacker Ethan Ramos, wants to put a stop to that.

This clash gets started at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Kamehameha Maui vs. (5*) Lahainaluna

The Lunas are looking to rack up a third straight win.

Warriors still have a chance to get back to .500 for the season.

This game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday

Kauai vs. (1*) Kapaa

The undefeated Warriors could lock up a third straight league title with a win.

Red Raiders are still looking for their first “W” of 2016.

This KIF showdown kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.