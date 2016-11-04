Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Damien vs. Waialua

The OIA champion Bulldogs drew the ILH champion Monarchs in this first-round matchup.

The winner here gets top-seeded Kapaa in the next round.

This clash gets started at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Campbell.

Waipahu vs. Lahainaluna

Both the Marauders and Lunas sport solid running attacks.

Lahainaluna tallies up 245 yards-per-game in total offense with their wishbone formation.

Waipahu brings their heat with freshman running back Alfred Failauga who has 1,200 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on the season.

Game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.