Breaking News
Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Hot Ticket

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kapaa vs. Waimea

Kauai fans are beaming as the Menehune of Waimea face Kapaa at Hanapepe Stadium.

For years, the KIF was forced to play afternoon games to protect endangered seabirds during nesting season, but Kauai County Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. has worked with the government on select dates for the gridiron of the Garden Isle to glow.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Saturday.

(5) Kamehameha vs. (4) Punahou

Fourth-ranked Punahou and 5th-ranked Kamehameha are on the same mission: landing back on their feet.

The Warriors have been outscored 65-0 by Saint Louis and the Buffanblu since a 3-0 start. The Sons of Oahu were also steam-rolled by the Crusaders last Saturday.

Kick-off is at 6 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations"

Petblock Paina

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petblock Paina"

Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus"

Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr."

New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum"

CrimeStoppers 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "CrimeStoppers 8/28"
More Local News
cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories