Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Kaimuki vs. (4) Pearl City

The Kaimuki Bulldogs are hoping to show that there’s plenty of bite to go with that bark.

The green-and-gold will travel to Pearl City in the semifinal round of the OIA Division II championship tournament.

It will be a rematch of 17-15 Charger thriller in September.

Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Pearl City.

Roosevelt vs. (2) Waipahu

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Waipahu will face Roosevelt seven weeks after a 35-8 Marauder mauling in Makiki.

But the Rough Riders are far from rattled entering the rematch.

Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Waipahu.

Maui vs. King Kekaulike

Over on the Valley Isle, two weeks remain in the MIL regular-season.

In Division I, Maui will look for its fourth win in five games.

The team faces win-less King Kekaulike at War Memorial Stadium.

Blue-and-white has been leaving teams black and blue thanks to junior linebacker Atu Falekaono.

Kick-off is Friday at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

