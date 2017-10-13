Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

Kaimuki vs. (4) Pearl City
The Kaimuki Bulldogs are hoping to show that there’s plenty of bite to go with that bark.
The green-and-gold will travel to Pearl City in the semifinal round of the OIA Division II championship tournament.
It will be a rematch of 17-15 Charger thriller in September.
Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Pearl City.
Roosevelt vs. (2) Waipahu
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Waipahu will face Roosevelt seven weeks after a 35-8 Marauder mauling in Makiki.
But the Rough Riders are far from rattled entering the rematch.
Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Waipahu.
Maui vs. King Kekaulike
Over on the Valley Isle, two weeks remain in the MIL regular-season.
In Division I, Maui will look for its fourth win in five games.
The team faces win-less King Kekaulike at War Memorial Stadium.
Blue-and-white has been leaving teams black and blue thanks to junior linebacker Atu Falekaono.
Kick-off is Friday at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.