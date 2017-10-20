Breaking News
Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2

BIIF Championship: Hilo vs. Kealakehe, Konawaena vs. KS Hawaii

On Hawaii island, two titles will be earned in the BIIF Friday.

In Division I, Hilo will look to retain the throne by hosting Kealakehe.

In Division II, Konawaena welcomes Kamehameha Hawaii to Yates Stadium.

It will be a rematch of a 13-12 thriller in Keaau three weeks ago.

Having won seven straight overall, Wildcats are riding the momentum of a Rolling Stone.

KS Maui vs. (1*) Lahainaluna

On Maui, top-ranked Lahainaluna will face Kamehameha Schools Maui, having already locked up the D-II league title.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cooley Stadium.

Maui vs. Baldwin

In Division I, they’re still doing the hand jive for possession of the title.

First-half winner Maui will aim to lock it up with a win over Baldwin on Friday.

A Bears victory forces a championship game next weekend.

But a Saber win could set off a celebration that would rival statehood.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

