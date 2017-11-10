Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

It’s rise and grind for the Hawaii High School Athletic Association as the 2017 football championships roll on.

In the semifinal round in the Open Division, the kickoff to the final four double-header features the three-time reigning OIA kings of Kahuku who will look to earn a third straight ticket to the title game.

They face their blue-blood rival, Waianae, at Aloha Stadium Friday.

The showdown will be a rematch of an Aug. 27 power bomb by the Red Raiders, winning 37-0 on the west side.

Waianae running back Rico Rosario was forced to play quarterback.

The Red Raiders are well aware that this won’t be the same Searider squad that suits up Friday.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.