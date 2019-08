(T5*) Waialua vs. (4*) Waipahu

This one is for the OIA division 2 title.

Marauders are looking for their school’s 11th league crown and first since 2011.

Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak.

It would be a sixth OIA title for Waialua, but first since 1955.

This showdown is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.

Both of these teams are in the division two state tournament.

Cover2 analyst Bryant Moniz says this is setting up to be the most competitive draw in the state.