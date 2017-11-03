Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Maui vs. Hilo

In the first semifinal showdown of the HHSAA Division I championship tournament, the MIL champions of Maui will travel to Hawaii island to face 5-time reigning BIIF champions of Hilo.

The Vikings are motivated by winning Hawaii island’s first-ever game in the state tournament.

The Sabers scratched and clawed into the second season by winning 5 of their last 6, turning in-season adversity into a post-season launching pad.

Kick-off is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wong Stadium.

Damien vs. Kauai

Just over a week after capturing a third-straight ILH championship, Damien will head to the Garden Isle to face Kauai Saturday afternoon.

It’s been 347 days since their season ended by then-KIF champion Kapaa in the 2016 state semifinal.

“The good thing for us is it’s going to be our second year as well traveling to Kauai, playing in the same stadium, going to the same locker room, going on that same field,” said Damien head coach Eddie Klaneski. “Our kids are prepared for that too. Like we talked about with the seniors, they’re going to be leaders out there knowing what the situation is. So we’re going to have a little bit of confidence too going into the game.”

Kick-off is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium.