Breaking News
Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Hot Ticket

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Maui vs. Hilo

In the first semifinal showdown of the HHSAA Division I championship tournament, the MIL champions of Maui will travel to Hawaii island to face 5-time reigning BIIF champions of Hilo.

The Vikings are motivated by winning Hawaii island’s first-ever game in the state tournament.

The Sabers scratched and clawed into the second season by winning 5 of their last 6, turning in-season adversity into a post-season launching pad.

Kick-off is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wong Stadium.

Damien vs. Kauai

Just over a week after capturing a third-straight ILH championship, Damien will head to the Garden Isle to face Kauai Saturday afternoon.

It’s been 347 days since their season ended by then-KIF champion Kapaa in the 2016 state semifinal.

“The good thing for us is it’s going to be our second year as well traveling to Kauai, playing in the same stadium, going to the same locker room, going on that same field,” said Damien head coach Eddie Klaneski. “Our kids are prepared for that too. Like we talked about with the seniors, they’re going to be leaders out there knowing what the situation is. So we’re going to have a little bit of confidence too going into the game.”

Kick-off is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations"

Petblock Paina

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petblock Paina"

Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus"

Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr."

New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum"

CrimeStoppers 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "CrimeStoppers 8/28"
More Local News
cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories