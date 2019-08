(2) Saint Louis vs. (10) Iolani

Crusaders go down by the Ala Wai to face the Raiders Friday afternoon.

Saint Louis junior slot back Tosh Kekahuna-Kalawe is racking up some serious yardage in the past few games.

Waimea vs. (1*) Kapaa

The top-ranked Warriors are looking to extend their KIF winning streak to 16 games on Saturday afternoon.

The Menehune are looking to return their program to the dominance they enjoyed in the 1990s.