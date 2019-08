Kailua vs. (5) Kapolei

A battle in the OIA division 1 Red division.

Surfriders are looking to bounce back from a loss to Leilehua, while the Hurricanes are riding a three-game winning streak.

Kapolei senior linebacker Tyler Vasega says his team gets a boost from strong fan support.

Waiakea vs. (2*) Konawaena

In this Big Island matchup, the Wildcats are looking for a second straight win.

The Warriors are looking to build on their first win of the season.