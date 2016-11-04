Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Mililani vs. Baldwin
The OIA heavyweight Trojans visit Maui to take on the Bears in this first-round matchup.
Mililani features a potent 1-2 combo of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Andrew Valladares.
Baldwin counters with quarterback Chayce Akaka throwing behind a stout offensive line.
This showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.
Hilo vs. Leilehua
The Mules travel to Hawaii Island for their matchup with the top-seeded Vikings.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Leilehua head coach Nolan Tokuda, who played second base for the UH Hilo Vikings baseball team in the 1990s.
Hilo is riding a state-best eight-game winning streak and hopes to continue that trend to the title.
The matchup’s kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Keaau.