Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Hot Ticket

Mililani vs. Baldwin

The OIA heavyweight Trojans visit Maui to take on the Bears in this first-round matchup.

Mililani features a potent 1-2 combo of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Andrew Valladares.

Baldwin counters with quarterback Chayce Akaka throwing behind a stout offensive line.

This showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku.

Hilo vs. Leilehua

The Mules travel to Hawaii Island for their matchup with the top-seeded Vikings.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Leilehua head coach Nolan Tokuda, who played second base for the UH Hilo Vikings baseball team in the 1990s.

Hilo is riding a state-best eight-game winning streak and hopes to continue that trend to the title.

The matchup’s kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Keaau.

