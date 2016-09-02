Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Campbell vs. (1) Kahuku

The defending champion Red Raiders are undefeated so far this season and are maintaining their unblemished record with last year’s quarterback, Kesi Ah-Hoy now shining on defense.

(10) Kailua vs. Nanakuli

Both teams are looking to get their seasons on track Friday night. Surfriders are looking to bounce back from a 42-7 loss to Farrington, while Nanakul is looking for win number one.

No BIIF Games

This weekend’s games will be made up in mid-October. They were postponed due to storms Madeline and Lester